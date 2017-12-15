One Tased After House Break-In and Car Chase

One person was tased in Charlotte following a break-in and car chase.

The incident began on Friday afternoon after police were called to the scene of a break-in. The house was located in the 3600 block of Joel Turner drive and the call appeared to have been made during the progress of the crime.

Police arrived at the scene at around 1:20 p.m. After arriving, officers noticed the suspects flee the scene, get in a vehicle, and speed from the area.

CMPD initiated a chase at this point, following the suspects to a location on Pointer Ridge. At this point, the car stopped and the suspects attempted to flee on foot. During the chase, one person was tased by police and taken into custody. The suspect was treated by Medic at the scene.

As of 2:00 p.m., only one person was in custody in connection to the incident.