One Woman Hospitalized After East Charlotte Shooting

One woman has been hospitalized following a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte.

The incident took place overnight at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police were called to the area in the 6500 block of Idlewild Road after a reported shooting at the Ashley Place Apartments.

Police arrived on the scene and found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim was rushed to the hospital where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries to the chest.

According to reports, the victim had been inside her apartment when she was shot in the chest.

Police have not yet said whether they have identified any suspects, but did say that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.