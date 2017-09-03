One Wounded in Attempted Robbery and Shooting

Police are investigating after one person was injured in an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

The incident took place in south Charlotte near Longleaf Drive. According to police, the victim was approached by the suspect who attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. The victim was able to knock the gun out of the suspect’s had, and then began fleeing. The suspect then picked up the gun, shooting the victim in the leg.

The victim then ran to Lodgepole Place and from there received assistance from emergency personnel.

The man was treated for injuries that were described as being non-life-threatening.

Police are now searching for the suspect who fled the scene shortly after the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.