Online Meeting Turns into a Carjacking in Lincolnton

A man who arranged to meet with a person online ended up getting his car stolen instead.

Colby Ryan Pridmore, 20, of Lincoln County, had been communicating with Destiny Dawn Bentley, 21, via Facebook. On Sunday morning, Pridmore and Bentley had agreed to meet in person. The meeting spot was on Startown Road close to Optimist Park.

The two arrived at the predetermined location. Pridmore was driving his 2003 Mazda 6, and Bentley was driving a blue car. When they arrived, Bentley exited her vehicle and entered the Mazda. After this, two men knocked on the window, and forced Pridmore out of the car while threatening him with a gun and a knife. They stole cash and credit cards from him before one of them drove off with his vehicle.

Bentley got back in her car with the other man and fled the scene.

Pridmore then called 911. Police were able to retrieve his car in Hudson, but have not yet found the blue vehicle that Bentley was driving.

Bentley has been charged with robbery with a firearm and a warrant is out for her arrest. The identity of the other two men is not known at this time.

Police are now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that will help police find and arrest the suspects.