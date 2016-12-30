Over a Dozen Vehicle Break-ins in South Charlotte

In the past month, there has been an influx of vehicle break-ins at upper end apartments in South Charlotte. Police have been trying to get to the bottom of who is doing the break-ins. More than a dozen cars have been reported as being broken into.

Although thieves most commonly target cars parked on streets or in open parking lots, the cars that have been singled out in the past couple of weeks were all parked within locked and gated garages attached to apartments. Certain apartments including Spectrum and 1100 South, were the target of so many incidents that they felt it prudent to send out a warning to their residents with tips on how to avoid being the victim of these crimes.

Victims of the break-ins had varying experiences. Some said that their cars were unlocked at the time, and the perpetrator simply opened their car doors and stole the desired items. In fact, eyewitnesses to the crimes saw the suspects going from car to car trying the handles to see if they were unlocked. Other victims had their car windows smashed in. Among the items stolen were money, firearms, phones, and other electronics. Although it is possible that the suspects are mostly looking for guns, police say it is not known for sure, nor is it known if all the incidents are by the same perpetrators.

Police have been encouraging local residents to take certain precautions in protecting themselves and their possessions from break-ins. They urge them to alert police of suspicious activity, be aware of what is going on around them, keep their cars locked at all times, and keep any valuable possessions hidden.