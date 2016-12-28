Packages Stolen From Homes in Gastonia

Several larcenies of packages from Gastonia homes have taken place and police were seeking help from the public identifying suspects.

Video surveillance showed two people stealing packages from one of the houses, police said. One of the suspects grabbed the packages from the home’s front porch while the other suspect waited in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. They left in a red older-model 1990s two-door Saturn with a stolen South Carolina registration plate number ESI-665, police said.

The suspect who took the packages has been described as wearing a hat, dark hoodie, and jeans, and is a white male.