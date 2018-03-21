Parents Arrested After Toddler Found Wandering Naked Outside

Two parents were arrested and charged after their child was found wandering naked outside.

The incident occurred in Iredell County at a mobile home park in the area. A neighbor made the call to police after looking out of the window and spotting a 3-year-old child outside without clothing and without supervision.

When deputies arrived, they found the child and brought the child into the home of the person who had made the call. Deputies then waited for social services to arrive on the scene.

Authorities eventually made contact with the parents who were identified as 25-year-old Devon Erin Dilorenzo and 27-year-old David Velazquez Castillo. Both said that they were sleeping at the time and did not realize that the child had gone outside.

The parents were taken to Iredell County Detention Center and then charged with one count each of misdemeanor child abuse. They were both given a $15,000 bond.

Authorities reported that the child was taken from the home by social services for “safe keeping” while the parents are in custody.