Parents Charged After Leaving Drugs Within Reach of an Infant

Two parents in Rock Hill have been charged after they left drugs within the reach of their infant child.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday at a motel on Riverview Road in Rock Hill. According to reports, an employee at the motel called police after smelling marijuana.

When officers arrived, they found the two parents in the motel room with their 2-year-old child. They also found baggies of drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana. The drugs were within reach of the toddler. In total, police found three grams of meth and marijuana.

30-year-old Christopher Matthew Smith was charged with felony child abuse, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and marijuana possession. 30-year-old Jenna Wright was charged with felony child neglect.

Police contacted the S.C. Department of Social Services, and then released the toddler to a family member.