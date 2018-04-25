Parents Charged With Neglect After Death of Toddler in Rock Hill

Rock Hill parents have been charged with neglect following the death of their 2-year-old son.

According to reports, the child was found unresponsive in his home on Tuesday at around 10:00 a.m. Police had been called to the residence after the child was discovered not breathing.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Information retrieved in initial investigations revealed that the child’s medical emergency began while he was with his parents, but that they intentionally withheld the necessary medical attention to the distressed child.

During the death investigation, police determined that the actions of the parents led to life-threatening harm to the child, and both parents were taken into custody and charged with child neglect. The parents were identified as 33-year-old Bruce Leroy Williams and 25-year-old Lakesheia Jackson. The child was not identified.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, and the parents’ court case was scheduled for the same day.

Neighbors in the area say that the couple had seemed like nice people, and were good neighbors and that the incident is heartbreaking and devastating.