Park Trash Can Damaged in Latest of Gaston County Fires

Police are investigating the most recent of six arson cases that have happened in Gaston County in the past two weeks.

According to police reports, a fire was started near a playground at Jeffers Center. The fire was started sometime in the night-time hours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Reports say that the perpetrator of the arson had set the fire in a trash can near the park causing the trash can, a sign next to the trash can, and the surrounding grass, to be damaged.

Although this incident was relatively small, it represents a disturbing trend in the Gaston County area. Five of six fires in the past two weeks have been clustered together in Gastonia, with one happening near Bessemer City. Most of the arson cases have been targeted at abandoned homes, with one of the fires happening in the basement of a rented home by one of the tenants. Residents in the area are now concerned that abandoned homes near their residences will be targeted next.

Arson investigators are still on the case to discover if the cases are related, and have not yet released any information with regards to this possibility.