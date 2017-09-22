Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck on North Tyron

One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on North Tyron.

The incident occurred in the 7200 block of North Tyron Street near a Waffle House. Police were called to the area just before 6:00 a.m. When they arrived they discovered 52-year-old George Lee Wingo lying in the roadway.

Wingo had been struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that had been traveling along the road. According to witnesses, the man had been attempting to cross lanes of traffic on the northbound side of the street causing several other drivers to swerve away from him in order to not hit him. Wingo had not been inside a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

According to reports, when the driver of the Camaro saw Wingo, he attempted to stop. Wingo was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated.

Police have not pressed any charges in connection to the incident but say that investigations are still ongoing. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver of the Camaro.