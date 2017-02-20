Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Northeast Charlotte

A pedestrian was hit and later died in an accident on Saturday night.

The pedestrian was David Victor Miller, 62. According to reports, he was impaired by alcohol at the time of the incident. Miller was hit by Sharaine Harris who was driving down Reagan Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Harris was driving a GMC Yukon. According to Harris, she saw the pedestrian and tried to swerve in order to miss him but struck him anyway. Police say that she was neither speeding nor impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time.

Miller, who had been wearing darker clothes at the time of the incident, was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died early on Sunday morning as a result of his injuries.

Police are now investigating the case.