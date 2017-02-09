Pedestrian Hit by Suspect in Stolen Car

A suspect with a stolen vehicle was arrested this week after attempting to run from police and hitting a pedestrian in the process.

According to reports, during regular patrols an officer discovered a car on the road that had been reported as stolen. Just as the officer was about to put on their lights and attempt a traffic stop, the suspect in the stolen car punched the gas and began to speed away. The officer engaged in a pursuit of the suspect.

During the course of the chase, the suspect struck a pedestrian with the stolen vehicle. An officer involved in the chase also crashed into another patrol car that was parked alongside the road at some point during the pursuit, and received mild injuries.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed the car into a tree, and then jumped out of the vehicle to try to flee on foot. They were apprehended, however, and taken into custody.

No information has been released on the condition of the pedestrian who was struck, but the officer who was injured has already been released after receiving treatment at the scene.