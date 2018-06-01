Pedestrian Hospitalized in Officer Involved Accident

A pedestrian has been hospitalized following an officer-involved accident in Steele Creek.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. The pedestrian was reportedly in the median on South Tyron Street near Moss Road. The pedestrian stepped off the median to cross the street.

The pedestrian, who was identified as 80-year-old Arnulfo Salazar, was then struck by the cruiser of CMPD officer Jeffrey Page.

Page stopped his vehicle and administered care to the pedestrian until MEDIC arrived on the scene. Salazar was then transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Investigations are now taking place. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident, and witnesses to the incident say that it was raining at the time. Detectives are trying to determine if impairment was a factor in the case.

The intersection at South Tyron and Moss Road was closed while investigations took place.