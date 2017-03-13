Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle in East Charlotte

A pedestrian is dead after being hit with a vehicle while crossing a road in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. Reports indicated that the deceased was a homeless man who was attempting to cross the street while pushing two grocery carts.

The driver, who was not speeding or impaired at the time of the incident, struck the man near the intersection of Sardis Road and Monroe Road. The victim was not inside a marked cross walk at the time of the incident. The driver then stayed with the victim and tried to help them until police arrived. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police also noted that the victim had been wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident, and that it is not likely that the driver will be charged as a result of the accident.