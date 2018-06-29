Pedestrian Killed in Southeast Charlotte Crash

One pedestrian has been killed in a crash in southeast Charlotte overnight.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday morning. Police were called to 8400 block of Monroe after reports of an accident involving a pedestrian. When police arrived they found one person suffering with severe injuries. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle kept driving after the incident. Police were able to find and apprehend this driver less than a mile away from the scene, and then took them into custody.

It is unclear whether the driver has been charged, but they were interviewed by CMPD.

Road closures were reported on Monroe Road in between Timber Springs and Covedale Drive until just before 7:00 a.m.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the driver.