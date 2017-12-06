Pedestrian Stuck and Killed on Tuesday Night

Investigations are ongoing after a pedestrian was stuck and killed on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred in southeast Charlotte on Sardis Road North and Krefeld Drive. According to police reports, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Sardis Road North when he came to a stop in the middle of the road in front of a 2015 Dodge Journey. The vehicle struck the pedestrian. Reports indicated that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time and was crossing against the signal.

The driver of the Dodge Journey remained on scene and was present when police arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Damage was reported on the front side of the vehicle.

Police suspect that alcohol was a factor on the part of the pedestrian. When the driver was screened for alcohol impairment, no signs of alcohol consumption were found.