Peeping Tom Arrested Again for Spying on Woman

A man who has several prior convictions for spying on local women was arrested again in Rock Hill.

The most recent of these incidents occurred on April 27th on Laurel Street in Rock Hill. According to reports, the suspect, 35-year-old Travis Cousar was caught spying in through a window at a woman at 1:00 in the morning. The victim, saw the man, confronted him, and with the help of her son who brandished a large stick, chased the suspect away from her home. The incident was witnessed by several other people.

Cousar, who had gotten out of prison in December after a two-year sentence for the same offense, was caught and arrested on Friday. The arrest came at the end of an investigation that took over a month.

Cousar has been charged with peeping Tom, and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

Police have described Cousar as a man who is unwilling and unlikely to change his ways. He has terrified several women by spying on them in their homes. The victims have been teenage girls and adult women with children. Reports indicate that he has other prior convictions as well, such as failure to register as a sex offender.

The arrest comes on the heels of another peeping Tom incident on Thursday in Rock Hill, but no one has been arrested in connection to that incident.