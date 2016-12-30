PETA Offering Reward for Burke County Cat Abuse Case

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering an up to $5,000 reward for help in finding whoever poisoned or shot up to 17 cats this month in Burke County.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

The cats were found on Dec. 9 in the Connelly Springs area along Roger Hill Road off N.C. 18. Some cats had been poisoned and others were shot to death.

A silver Dodge Ram truck containing animal carriers was reported as seen close to where the cats were found, according to PETA. The sheriff’s office is investigating the reports.

Nine cats were taken to a local veterinary hospital where one had to be put down, three were dead when they arrived, one needed surgery and was in critical condition, one was in stable condition, and three were released.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.