Pharmacy in Rock Hill Robbed of Narcotics

Police are investigating after a pharmacy in Rock Hill was robbed of narcotics on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. According to reports from one of the employees of the store, a man entered the pharmacy and approached her. He was holding a piece of paper which he handed to her. The note read “We have been following you, give me all the oxycodone and do not trip the silence alarm to alert law enforcement.”

The woman who was working at the pharmacy then presented the suspect with a bag full of hydrocodone and oxycodone medication.

After receiving the narcotics, the suspect fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.