Pizza Delivery Worker Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint at Winthrop

Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was beaten and robbed at gunpoint at Winthrop University.

The attack happened just outside Courtyard Apartments near Winthrop on Thursday night. According to reports, a delivery driver from Domino’s Pizza came to the campus at around 11:30 p.m. to deliver a pizza. The driver delivered the pizza to a student and then went back to their car. At this point, two suspects jumped out from behind a garbage bin and attacked the victim.

One of the suspects held a gun to the victim, yelling at him to give them all of their money. The other suspect opened the passenger door and began punching the victim in the face.

After the incident, Winthrop police were called, and the driver was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

A great deal of the attack was captured on surveillance video. Police have been viewing the footage to help them in their investigations, but have not publicly released the video.

Reports indicated that $37 was stolen from the victim, as well as their iPhone valued at $200. No arrests have yet been made, and police say they are still investigating the attack.

Police say that no students were involved in the incident.