Pole Knocked Down by Drunk Driver

A drunk driver struck a power pole early Friday morning.

Reports say that the driver was driving near the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue in Elizabeth at around 12:30 a.m. when they lost control of their vehicle, drove off the road, and hit the pole, knocking it over.

Police arrived at the scene, and arrested the driver after determining that they were under the influence.

Police blocked the traffic in this area while crews arrived to repair the damage done to the pole. Workers took away the old pole and replaced it with a new one, and reattached the wires. Residents and businesses in the area may have experienced disruption in phone and internet, but buildings in the area did not lose power. Authorities said that the roads were reopened in time for morning commute.