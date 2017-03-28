Police Activity in West Charlotte Causes School Lockdown

March 28, 2017

One elementary school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday for the reason of police activity in the area.

Addenbrooke Elementary school was placed on lockdown at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Police reported that the lockdown was due to investigations of a shooting that had taken place near the school at the intersection of Toddville Road and Freedom Drive. The location of the shooting was about a mile away from the school.

The lockdown was in place for about 45 minutes. At around 3:15 p.m. police lifted the lockdown.

According to reports, one man was injured in the shooting. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, said police.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not released the identity of the victim or any suspects in the case.

