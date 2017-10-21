Police Activity Prompts Charlotte School Lockdown

Police activity in northeast Charlotte prompted the lockdown of a Charlotte elementary school.

Stoney Creek Elementary was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon after a police chase neared the borders of the school. According to reports, police pulled a suspect over on I-85 after identifying him as a suspect with an outstanding arrest warrant. The suspect pulled the vehicle over, but then jumped from the car and attempted to outrun police on foot.

The suspect ran from the scene into a forested area that was near Stoney Creek Elementary School. Out of utmost concern for the safety of the students, police made the decision to initiate the lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

Police were later able to locate and arrest the suspect after employing K9 units. The suspect sustained bites from the CMPD K9 unit during the course of the event. An officer on the scene also injured a hand during the search, but was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The man remains in custody, but his identity and crime have not been released.