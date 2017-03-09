Police Arrest 28 Individuals in Crackdown Targetting Violence

After a massive crackdown on the streets of Charlotte, police in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area have arrested 28 individuals that have been connected to the violence seen in the city since December.

Although the violence some of the violence appeared to have occurred as a result of disagreements between two rival groups in the city, police stated that the violence isn’t necessarily gang related. The behavior certainly resembles that of a gang, but Lt. Brian Sanders of the CMPD says that the groups in these particular circumstances are constantly changing and moving on.

Police stated that many of the random shootings that residents of Charlotte have experienced in the past several months have been as a result of individuals such as the 28 disagreeing and settling the disagreements with violence. Officers gave examples of these crimes, such as the shooting on Polk Street when a home was fired upon. The home in this case contained two children.

Other shootings, such as the incident on December 28 when a car with two adults and one child was shot at on Brookshire Boulevard, have been attributed to this gang-like behavior. Thirteen total shootings have been connected to these individuals, including three injuries.

The crackdown also resulted in the seizure of 20 illegal firearms, as well as illegal substances such as drugs and narcotics.

Police released the names of three of the suspects that were recently arrested. The names of these individuals are Justin Slade, Jamison Fryer, and Quay Davis. All three were charged with violence, gun, and drug related offenses.