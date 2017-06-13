Police Arrest Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

Police have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder.

The incident happened on May 16 just before noon at Springbrook Cirle in Gastonia. According to police, a group of people converged upon a victim in order to rob him. One of the suspects, 19-year-old Christian Willaim Hilliard began to strike the man on the head with a hammer while the others robbed him.

Hilliard was arrested on June 9 and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is not being held in jail under a $1 million bond.

Three additional people have been arrested in the past week in connection with the robbery, and one more is accused. 18-year-old Savannah Hucks, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the break in. She was under a $1,000 bond which was posted. 19-year-old Jay Roseberry was charged with first-degree burglary and conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was jailed under a $50,000 bond with was lowered to $2,500. 19-year-old Dylan Delynn Gregory was also charged with first-degree burglary and conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held under a $50,000 bond.

Police are now looking for the fifth suspect. Landon Watts is wanted for attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Police had earlier charged Christian Taylor Martin with attempted murder in relation to the case, but have since dropped the charges after investigations indicated that he was not with the group at the time of the robbery and attack. The victim stated that one man, who was known to the victim, got him to open the door while the others hid.

Anyone with information, especially relating to the location of Landon Watts, is asked to call 704-861-8000.