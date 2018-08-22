Police Arrest Suspect in July Killing

Police have arrested a suspect who is being charged for a killing that took place in July.

Officers reported that the body of 29-year-old Philip Patrick Young Jr. was found in the doorway of a home in the 500 block of Camrose drive. A passerby saw Young and called police who arrived at the scene near The Plaza and Eastway Drive.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police began investigations, but an arrest was not made until this week.

Police were able to find and apprehend 22-year-old Michael Jerome DeBerry Jr. He was charged with murder in connection to the incident.

Investigations are still taking place and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.