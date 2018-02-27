Police Arrest Suspect in Union County Facebook Live Killing

Police have arrested the suspect wanted for killing a 55-year-old man during a Facebook Live video.

The incident, which occurred on Monday near Wingate University, resulted in the death of Prentis Robinson. According to reports, Robinson was walking home from the police station where he had been reporting a stolen cell phone. He had a cell phone on a selfie stick and was broadcasting his walk home on Facebook Live when he was approached by a suspect wearing a black and blue windbreaker, blue jeans, and brown boots.

The Facebook Live video, which has since been removed from Facebook, shows a short interaction between Robinson and his killer. Robinson is heard repeatedly telling the suspect “You on Live,” before the suspect fires several shots that proved fatal to the victim.

Because of the video, police were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson. The suspect, who has lived in Union County for a long time, turned himself into police at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and was charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities say that Robinson was passionate about safety in the area. In the video before the crime, he can be heard expressing concern for the neighborhood, and particularly the elderly, and what will happen to them in light of recent activities. He is heard saying in the video “I’m trying to keep the neighborhood quiet like this—peaceful.”

Police believe that his efforts to post on social media and to keep the neighborhood safe likely made some people angry, and they suspect that this may be the motive for the killing.

Colson remains in custody in Union County, and detectives are investigating to find out if the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.