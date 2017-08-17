Police Arrest Teenager In Connection to June Hit-and-Run in Statesville

Police in Statesville have arrested an 18-year-old teenager in connection to a hit-and-run in June that resulted in the death of a moped driver.

The hit-and-run occurred on June 23. The driver of a moped was struck by a vehicle in the 2700 block of Statesville Avenue near Norris Drive. The driver of the moped, 67-year-old James Johnson Jr., was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. Johnson died in the hospital later in July as a result of the injuries sustained in the hit-and-run.

Police continued their searches for the suspect responsible. Witnesses had told police that the suspect had been driving a silver Mitsubishi Mirage. The vehicle was later found near the crime scene. It had been abandoned at the intersection of Montreat Street and Norris Avenue.

Officers later connected 18-year-old Leon Lamar Moses Jr. of Charlotte with the incident. He was arrested this week and charged with felony hit-and-run, misdemeanor death by vehicle, and misdemeanor no operator’s license. He was placed into custody of Mecklenburg County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.