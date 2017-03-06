Police Arrest Three Men Accused of Robbing at Least 20 Businesses

Police have arrested and charged three of four suspects this week wanted for the robbery of 20 Charlotte businesses between December and March.

The robberies that took place over the past few months were committed at a variety of locations including gas stations and convenience stores. Two car-jackings were also credited to the suspects. The four men used knifes and guns to threaten and intimidate the victims of their crimes, with the crimes becoming more and more violent as they went along.

Police reported that the three captured men are no strangers of the law. All three of them have been convicted in the past of a large number of other offenses. The first man is Derrick Adams, who had been charged before with sexual crimes, robbery, and assault on a handicapped person. The second man, Sean Boyd, has been charged in the past with robberies and assault on a female. The third man, Bryan Blakeney has been charged before with assaulting a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. All three were connected to the recent spree of robberies.

Police say the arrests were due to excellent police work performed by an officer who was off-duty at the time. The officer spotted the vehicle of the suspects, and after more work by police they were able to apprehend the three men. Police say they are still searching for one man in connection with the robberies, and they are investigating to see whether any other robberies in the city have been committed by the four men.