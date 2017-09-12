Police Ask For Assistance After York County Robbery

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects after a robbery in York County.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at The Springdale Superette on Springdale Road near Dave Lyle Boulevard just outside of Rock Hill. According to police, two suspects entered the building at around 9:30 p.m. armed with a knife.

One of the suspects approached the owner behind the counter. The owner wrestled with the suspect while the suspect with the knife threatened the owner.

The suspect who was holding the knife attempted to stab the owner with it several times. The suspects then took out the cash box, grabbed nearly $450 from the box, then threw it at the owner, injuring him on his cheek.

The suspects then fled the area and ran towards Red River Road.

Police are now searching for the suspects. They were able to follow them to Dave Lyle Boulevard where they discovered money and clothes but not the suspects. Police suspended their searches while high winds whipped through the area.

Rock Hill police have released surveillance pictures and video of the incident in hopes that the suspects are recognized. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.