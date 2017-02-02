Police Ask for Help Identifying Robbery Suspects

Police have recently released video surveillance photos of two suspects that are wanted in connection to recent robberies in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

The first is a man who is the suspect in an attempted robbery at a Food Mart on Freedom Drive, on Sunday. He also robbed a store in Pineville on Wednesday morning. The man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, grey sweatpants, blue gloves, and white, blue, and black shoes. He is recorded as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, and 180 pounds. Police say that after the robbery at the Food Mart, he ran down Enderly Road, and detectives think it is possible that someone may have seen him at this time.

The second man is the suspect who robbed a CVS on Mallard Creek Road in University City. The robbery took place in the evening on Tuesday. The man, who is 6-feet-tall, of thin build, with a goatee, and wearing a dark t-shirt with long sleeves, a dark knit cap, and jeans, took prescription drugs from the CVS.

Police are asking anyone who knows these two men, has seen them, or has any other information relating to these two cases, to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.