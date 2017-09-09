Police Ask For Help in Catching Armed Robbery Suspects

CMPD are asking for assistance in catching the suspects of an armed robbery that occurred in south Charlotte.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday afternoon at around 11:00 p.m. at the Waffle House in the 2100 block of West Arrowroot Road. According to police, two suspects entered the building carrying weapons and threatening the occupants of the Waffle House. The two suspects, who were a man and a woman, robbed several people in the business before fleeing the scene. Authorities did not say what was stolen or how many people were robbed.

Police have released photographs taken from surveillance footage in the hopes that the suspects will be recognized.

The male suspect was described as being a thin man standing at 5’10” and wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The female suspect was described as being around 5’5” and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

CMPD asks anyone with information on the suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.