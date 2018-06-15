Police Ask For Help in Finding Missing Man

Police are asking for help in finding a man who went missing from Charlotte this week.

The man, identified as 73-year-old Uok Cil, has been missing since Wednesday, according to investigators. Cil was last seen walking out of the Ichiban restaurant at 3302 Freedom Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police asked for the public’s help and released his name and description.

Cil was last seen wearing black pants with a gray long-sleeved sweatshirt. He was wearing green and white boots, and was walking with his cane.

Cil suffers from cognitive issues, and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone who sees Cil should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-353-0890.