Police Ask For Help in Finding Robbery Suspect

Police in Charlotte are asking for help in locating the suspect of a recent robbery.

The incident occurred at China Fun on Albemarle Road on November 15. According to reports, the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the restaurant. He then robbed the employee and fled the scene.

A second incident happened on Friday. Police were called to the scene after an armed suspect entered a Smoothie King in northeast Charlotte at around 5:30 p.m. and robbed it while holding those inside at gunpoint.

Police believe that the two incidents were perpetrated by the same suspect and have released a surveillance photo in the hopes of finding the man.

The suspect was described as being a white male wearing a green hooded jacket, baseball hat, and sunglasses at the time of the crime.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. a