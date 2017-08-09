Police Ask For Help in Finding Two Shooting Suspects

CMPD are asking for help in finding two shooters from two separate incidents, and have released photos of the suspects.

The first suspect is wanted for a shooting that occurred in March of 2016. The shooting occurred on March 26 in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive in northeast Charlotte. Police have identified the suspect as Darius Dion Danzy.

The second suspect is wanted for a shooting that occurred at Midnight Diner on July 31st. According to police, the suspect entered into an altercation with the victim. The fight, which continued in a parking lot behind the cafe, became violent when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim, causing life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the suspect fled the scene. Police have not identified the shooter, but were able to acquire surveillance photos of the man and have released them in hopes that someone may recognize him.

The unknown suspect is a black male with a goatee and short dreadlocks. In the photos he is wearing a white t-shirt, and he fled the scene in a black four-door sedan with a missing left front hub cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD detectives at 704-336-5727.