Police Ask For Help in Finding Wanted Felon

Police are asking for help in locating a wanted felon.

The man, identified as Dexter Houston, was under court orders to wear an electronic monitoring device after his release from prison. The device was given as part of the man’s pre-trial conditions. Houston cut off the electronic monitoring device on April 10, prompting a search for the missing felon.

The man was last known to be in the 2600 block of Ashley Road in Charlotte.

According to CMPD, Houston is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and damage to property. Charges of interfering with an electronic monitoring device have also been added.

Anyone who has information on the location of Houston is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.