Police Ask For Help in Locating Lincoln County Teen

Police are asking the public for help as they attempt to locate a missing Lincolnton teen.

15-year-old Gloria Marie Castillo has been missing for just over two days now. Her family told police that the teen was last seen on Sunday night at around 11:00 p.m. at the family’s residence on N.C. 27 West. Reports also indicated that this is the second time that the teen has gone missing. The first time occurred in May of 2016. On this occasion, Castillo was missing for a week before she was found at another home in Lincolnton.

Police have said that the girl weighs 110 pounds and stands at 5’3” tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was wearing black Air Jordan athletic shoes at the time that her family last saw her.

Officers ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gloria to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.