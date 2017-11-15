Police Ask For Help in Locating Suspect

Police are asking for help in locating a man who police say cut off his electronic monitoring device.

The man is 34-year-old Derek Morrison. According to police reports, Morrison was ordered to wear the device after being charged with breaking into a vehicle and damaging property.

Morrison reportedly cut off the electronic monitoring device and is now evading police. The suspect was last seen near 8838 Park Road.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and ask anyone who sees the suspect to either call 911 or Charlotte police at 704-432-8888 option #3.

Morrison will be charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device in addition to the charges relating to the break-in.