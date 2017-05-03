Police Ask For Help in Seeking Suspect

Police with the CMPD are asking for help in their search to find the suspect from the knife attack in March.

The case, which occurred at a local hookah bar on March 19, remains unsolved after nearly two months. According to police, two separate groups had been at the bar which is called Red @28, when they got into an altercation. During the fight a suspect took out a knife and began stabbing victims. Surveillance footage showed the suspect stabbing three of the five victims, but police believe the other two were stabbed by him as well due to the fact that no other weapons were seen or reported.

Police have now released photos from this surveillance footage in hopes that the man will be recognized. Police are asking anyone who has information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.