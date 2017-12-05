Police Ask For Help Locating Child and 33-year-old Woman

Police are asking for help in locating a 33-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child.

The woman, Megan Stack, is the mother of the child in question. According to police, both disappeared on Monday afternoon. Reports indicated that the child, named Ava Stack was last seen being picked up from her school after classes at Bain Elementary School in Mint Hill. The mother was last seen leaving the house at around 1:30 p.m. on Cloister Drive on Monday.

Police believe the two to be together. They are suspected of being in a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag. Police believe that they are driving, but are unsure of the direction of their travel.

Concerns were raised in connection to the mother’s emotional state, and they believe both to be in some danger. Although the specific nature of the mother’s emotional health concerns were not mentioned, reports indicated that there have been issues in the past.

An Amber Alert has been requested for Ava as of Tuesday morning.

The father of Ava Stack, Timothy Lieberger, has been working closely with police and is desperate to locate his missing daughter.

Megan Stack was described as being 5’4” and weighing around 110 pounds. At the time of her last sighting she was wearing a maroon jacket, black pants, and black boots. The child was wearing purple jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the case, or anyone who sees the mother and her child is asked to call 911 immediately.