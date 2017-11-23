Police Ask For Helping Finding Assault Suspect

Police are asking for helping in finding an assault suspect.

The suspect is 30-year-old James Irvin Salley. According to reports, the man is wanted for strangulation assault charges, among others.

Salley was previously ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device, but removed the device on November 23. Police reported that he was last known to be at a location in Gastonia near Exit 19 on I-85 North.

In addition to the strangulation charges, Salley is wanted for assault on a female, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, first-degree burglary, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police have released a photo of the suspect, and are asking anyone who recognizes him or has information that may lead to his arrest to call 911.