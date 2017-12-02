Police Believe Seven Burglaries and Several Sexual Assault Cases are Connected

Police are searching for what is possibly a single suspect in connection to six different burglaries that have occurred in the past year. Some of the burglaries were also sexual assault cases.

CMPD have released the dates of the incidents that they believe may have been perpetrated by the same person. From the most recent case, the incidents are as follows:

November 30, 2017, north Charlotte, Wynbrook Way

November 29, 2017, east Charlotte, Regal Estate Lane

November 16, 2017, north Charlotte, Wynbrook Way

September 8, 2017, north Charlotte, Peach Park Lane

August 20, 2017, north Charlotte, Swearngan Ridge Court

June 16, 2016, north Charlotte, Slater Ridge Drive

November 29, 2016, north Charlotte, Lothar Ridge Lane

Although there is no proof that the incidents are related, police say there are similarities in the cases. The victims are female and between the ages of 50 and 60. Several of the cases had female victims in their 20s or 40s. The homes were burglarized and several of the victims were sexually assaulted by the suspect. The suspect in the cases was described similarly as being a thin black male in his mid-20s.

In the most recent case, a 63-year-old woman reported that the suspect broke into her house on two occasions (November 29 and November 16). On the first occasion she was sexually assaulted. On the second occasion she awoke to find the same man inside her Tanglewood Apartment home again.

Police are now searching for more clues that may help in tracking down the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

In the meantime, police remind citizens to lock their doors and windows at night to prevent break-ins.