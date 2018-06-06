Police Believe Two Monday Night Shootings are Related

Police say that they believe that two shootings that took place on Monday night are related.

The first shooting took place in the 7600 block of Holly Grove Court in east Charlotte. Police arrived at the residence at approximately 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired. One person was struck by a bullet and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is now in stable condition. Police say that another person was the intended target of the shooting, but the victim was struck instead. The intended target and the suspect were known to each other.

During the first shooting no other injuries were reported, but three homes and two vehicles were struck by bullets.

The second shooting took place just minutes later in the 2600 block of Milton Road. Police are now saying that the two shootings were related.

No arrests have been made.