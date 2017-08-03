Police Charge Man in Wednesday Morning Shooting

Police have made the decision to charge the man responsible for shooting a man on his property on Wednesday morning.

55-year-old Robert Campbell was charged after the incident that occurred in front of his house on Stacy Boulevard at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Campbell had told police that the victim of the shooting, 42-year-old John Tchendo, had come to his house on Sunday and threatened him. After Sunday’s incident Campbell posted no trespassing signs.

Tchendo, who has been an acquaintance of Campbell’s for some time, returned to the home in Madison Park on Wednesday and was then shot in the arm and stomach by Campbell, receiving serious injuries. Tchendo was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for the life-threatening wounds.

Reports indicated that the two used to be on good terms. Tchendo, who is homeless, was allowed to keep his bicycle on Campbell’s property until he noticed items missing from his garage.

Police say they have arrested Campbell and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held under a $100,000 bond.