Police Charge Seven, Arrest Four in Lincoln County Drug Operation

Police charged seven people and arrested four on Thursday in Lincoln County for drug-related crimes.

The arrests came on the heels of efforts by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to track down and apprehend individuals involved in illegal drug activities. Officers employed all of the tools at their disposal including investigations of previously convicted felons, tips from community members, and undercover police work to track down seven suspects.

The efforts payed off after police were able to arrest four, and obtain warrants for three others, this week. Police arrested Megan Wray Campos, 35, Dwayne Spivey, 56, Donald Curtis Carpenter, 55, and Kelsey Leigh Cochrane, 33.

Campos, who resides in Vale, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. She was jailed on a $35,000 secured bond.

Spivey, who resides in Cherryville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance. He was jailed on a $2,500 secured bond.

Carpenter, who resides in Lincolnton, was charged with felony sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance. He was jailed on a $5,000 secured bond.

Cochrane, who resides in Crouse, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed on a $2,500 secured bond.

Police say that they are still searching for three suspects wanted for drug related charges. The individuals are 18-year-old Winston Shemar Baxter who is wanted for three counts of felony sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance,

34-year-old Pamela Dawn Mayer who is wanted for two felony counts of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony conspire to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

and 24-year-old Brandon Chadrick Aldridge who is wanted felony sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony conspire to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact local police.