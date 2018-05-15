Police Charge Teen With Lancaster Homicide

A teenager has been charged with a Lancaster homicide.

The homicide took place on May 10 in Kershaw. Reports indicated that a man and a woman were both shot while inside a vehicle. A 4-year-old child was also in the car at the time, but was not injured in the shooting. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries. Police identified the homicide victim as 30-year-old Vincent Berry Lambert Jr.

Police later began a manhunt for 16-year-old Dorian Tyrese Clyburn in connection to the homicide. On Monday, Lancaster County police went to Clyburn’s residence on Hood Park Lane in an attempt to apprehend him. He fled the home, prompting a search that included a helicopter and around a dozen deputies.

Residents in the area were alerted via a reverse 911 call, but no one was approached or harmed by the suspect.

On Tuesday, police spotted the suspect riding a bicycle near the University of South Carolina-Lancaster Campus. Clyburn saw police and got off his bicycle, attempting to flee on foot. He fled to a nearby Chick-fil-A where he was captured and arrested by police. He was charged with murder.

Police say that Clyburn is not the only suspect in the case. Police are still looking for several other suspects, but have not released the identities of these individuals.