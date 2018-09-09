Police Identify Suspect of Fort Mill Homicide

Police have identified the suspect in a Fort Mill shooting that resulted in the death of one person.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Tom Hall Street and Sanders Street in Fort Mill east of downtown. According to witnesses, the incident began with a fight earlier in the day. Later that day, 22-year-old De’mon Davis was shot and killed.

Police with the York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jackel Marquise Clinton. K-9 units were employed to help with the search, but the suspect is still at large. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should contact police immediately.

Clinton’s life since he was a teenager has been marked by crime and violence. He barely escaped a shooting by his boyfriend who shot his mother 14 times boyfriend, resulting in her death. Clinton had tried to protect and was shot in the leg before escaping through a window.

Clinton was later charged with drugs and weapons charges. In the most recent incident, he has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with Davis’s death.

The suspect is a light skinned black male with tattoos on his arms, chest, and cheek. He was wearing black clothing at the time of the shooting, and is believed to have fled on foot.