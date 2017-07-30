Police Identify Victims and Suspect in Charlotte Double Homicide

Police have released more information regarding the double homicide that took place this week in Charlotte. CMPD have now released the identities of the victims as well as that of the suspect.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Jacqueline Gordon-White and 69-year-old Rufus Gordon. According to police reports, the murders occurred on Tuesday. The suspect, who has been identified as 40-year-old Vurnel Smith Jr., killed the two victims and then tied up his wife, Keydra Smith, striking her with a metal object and sexually assaulting her over the course of the next two days.

Keydra Smith managed to escape on Thursday morning, and drove to a hospital. From there she contacted police and told them that her husband had attacked her and her parents.

CMPD went to where the victim had directed them, a home in the 9000 block of Red Clay Lane. After arriving there they discovered the body of Gordon-White. The body of Gordon was later found in the trunk of the vehicle that the surviving victim had used to drive to the hospital.

Keydra Smith, who has been married to the suspect for two years, has reported domestic violence on several occasions, the most recent of which was on July 15. The cases were dismissed due to lack of evidence. The suspect has also been convicted in the past of previous crimes including breaking and entering and rape.

Police say that the victim is now on the run and every effort is being made to find and arrest him. Authorities say that he may be traveling in a 2017 black Honda CRV with North Carolina license plate number PAS-9116. They have not said where he may be traveling, but they have warned the public that he is dangerous, and have asked anyone who sees him to call 911 right away or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.