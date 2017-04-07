Police in Gaston County Find Meth House With Infant Inside

Police arrested two individuals after finding a meth house with an infant child inside in Gaston County.

The incident occurred on Thursday. One of the suspects, Matthew Christian Eaker, was serving a probation at the time and was required to submit to a police-led search of a broken-down residence at 1225 Requa Road near Cherryville to fulfill terms of his probation.

When police arrived they found a disturbing scene. Not only did detectives find a pound of meth inside the house, which is more than officers have tracked down in the last six months put together, but they also found an infant child. In addition, the power of the house appeared to be turned off. Officers took both Matthew Christian Eaker and his wife Stephanie Marie Eaker into custody for the crime.

Police were quick to note that the child was okay and appeared to be healthy, but additional charges will be brought against the parents for having the child in the same house with the meth. The child was picked up by another family member after the incident.

Both suspects have criminal backgrounds, although neither has done time in North Carolina. The convictions range from drug-related charges and possession of a firearm by a felon, to child abuse.

Gaston County Police say that the couple is being held in Gaston County Jail without bond.